A co-defendant facing charges in a July 23, 2021, triple homicide in La Crosse County gave testimony Thursday that was significantly at odds with another witness at the scene.

Khamthaneth Rattanasack, 45, Wausau, testified during the murder trial of Nya Thao, 35, Onalaska. Both charged are in the shooting deaths of 24-year-olds Nemo Yang and Peng Lor, both with ties to the La Crosse area, and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney with recent addresses in Cashton and Sparta. The trial is being held in La Crosse County Circuit Court before Judge Elliott Levine.

Rattanasack blamed Thao for the deaths and said he didn't know why the three were being driven to a quarry north of West Salem.

"I did not know what was going on at the time," Rattanasack said.

Prosecutors allege that Thao and Rattanasack acted in concert to drive the three men to a remote location and murder them execution-style. The criminal complaint says Rattanasack orchestrated the killings over the belief that Yang had stolen $600 from him.

Rattanasack denied any dispute with Yang and said he actually owed Yang $200. He said it was Thao who was angry at Yang over an alleged theft.

Rattanasack confirmed that he, Yang, the three shooting victims and a woman left the Holiday Inn in Onalaska in two separate vehicles around 2 a.m. and arrived at the quarry a short time later. Rattanasack said Thao gave him directions to the quarry.

After they arrived at the quarry gate, Rattanasack said an argument broke out with Thao, who was trading accusations with the three victims.

"At the time, I didn't understand what was happening," Rattanasack said. "I didn't understand what they were talking about. I thought it was just a robbery."

Rattanasack said he returned to his vehicle because "I was fed up with all these childish antics. I wanted to go."

He testified he left his handgun on top of one of the vehicles. He then heard gunshots. He said Thao entered his vehicle with the gun and told him to drive away. He said Thao tossed the weapon through a window as the vehicle was moving.

Rattanasack said he didn't immediately know three people had been killed. It wasn't until he and Thao drove to Algoma the following day that he realized the three men were dead.

The two then drove to Wausau, where they separated. Rattanasack went to Amherst and stayed one night before he was forcibly apprehended while fleeing a traffic stop.

Defense attorney Aaron Nelson said Rattanasack's attempt to elude arrest undermines his assertion of innocence.

"You knew you were in trouble," Nelson said.

Nelson contends the woman at the scene identified Thao as the killer because she believes Rattanasack is more likely to seek retribution against her.

Thao and Rattanasack are both being held on $1 million cash bond. Thao's trial is expected to continue into next week. Rattanasack has a status hearing set for July 14.