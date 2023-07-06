A 56-year-old Northbrook, Illinois, man faces multiple charges after he allegedly wrecked a Corvette on July 4 while driving 80 mph on a residential street in La Crosse.

Kevin B. Rickard was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving/causing bodily harm and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Rickard met a woman at Riverfest and gave her a ride home. The woman’s teenage daughter told Rickard she thought the vehicle was “cool,” and Rickard agreed to give her a ride. She got inside, and Rickard drove southbound toward Jackson Street.

The girl said Rickard crossed a “busy road” before rapidly accelerating on 17th Street. She said Rickard suddenly became aware of a roundabout at the intersection of 17th and Johnson Streets, uttered an expletive and steered the vehicle to avoid hitting signs in the roundabout. She said the vehicle jumped over the roundabout, flew through the air and landed on the south end of 17th Street.

The girl said the two exited the vehicle. She recalled Rickard saying, “My car is totaled” before asking if she was OK. She said Rickard then told her to get in the car. She refused, and Rickard got in the vehicle and drove away.

The girl told police she was suffering head pain, and an ambulance was summoned. She was examined at the scene but wasn’t transported to a hospital. Police located the vehicle abandoned a short time later and had it towed.

Police interviewed the girl’s mother. She said the two stopped for a drink before Rickard drove her home. She said it was the first time she had met Rickard. She said he was staying at the Charmant Hotel.

Police contacted Rickard at the hotel the following day. The complaint says Rickard acknowledged the crash. He said he wasn’t able to drive the Corvette all the way back to the hotel and left it parked on the side of the street. He reportedly told police he was driving 30 mph at the time of the crash. He said he didn’t call police because he believed it was a single-vehicle crash with no injuries.

Rickard was arrested and taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

Judge Todd Bjerke released Rickard on a $2,500 signature bond. He made his ruling after assistant District Attorney Julie Nelson asked for a $2,500 cash bond. She said Rickard has no ties to the area and that “his behavior suggests a willingness to flee to avoid accountability.”

Bjerke noted that Rickard has no previous criminal record. He scheduled a calendar call for July 21.