The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office will increase its traffic enforcement this month after receiving federal grants to fund additional seatbelt and speed patrols.

The sheriff's office will work with police departments from Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to crack down on those driving without seatbelts after the agencies received $50,000 from the Bureau of Transportation Safety to cover extra seatbelt patrol efforts.

The office will also work with the Cadott and Cornell police departments on speeding after they received $8,500 from the Bureau of Transportation Safety to cover extra speeding patrols.

“Our goal as law enforcement is zero in Wisconsin when it comes to traffic fatalities,” Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said in a release. “Speed is one of the primary factors contributing to traffic crashes. The higher the speed, the more severe the crash and the more likely you will be injured. Lack of seatbelt use is one of the primary factors contributing to fatalities in traffic crashes. It is far more likely you will be injured in a crash if you are not wearing your seatbelt.

“It’s really pretty easy — buckle up, don’t drive above the speed limit, be attentive and don’t drive if you are impaired.”

During August, patrols will be out Aug. 16, 21-24 and 30-31.