Eric Tollackson is described as having a poised, even-keeled personality and a perfect fit for law enforcement.

“He’s the kind of police officer you want coming to your house,” said Shane Nottestad, who worked with Tollackson for 12 years in the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. “He’s not badge-happy. He doesn’t have an axe to grind. I’ve never seen him raise his voice. I’ve never seen him get excited.”

Nottestad said Tollackson brought those qualities to work every day until June 15, 2021, when he was seriously injured in the line of duty. The injuries left him unable to perform his duties as a sheriff’s deputy. They also left with him with financial difficulties triggered by a protracted and unresolved battle over his right to draw disability payments.

“I’m emotional on this,” Nottestad said. “There has been two years of talk and no resolution. He wakes up every day thinking, ‘What am I going to do?’”

Tollackson chose a law enforcement career right out of high school. He worked briefly for the Coon Valley Police Department before joining Vernon County. He chose law enforcement as a way to help people.

“I thought I could do some good out there,” he said. “I thought I was doing some good until this happened.”

What happened occurred at a rural LaFarge residence, where Tollackson and the LaFarge police chief responded to a report of an unstable man. The homeowner directed the officers to the back of the residence, where they confronted 45-year-old Steven Buth of La Farge. Video from Tollackson’s police camera shows Buth sprinting straight toward Tollackson and delivering a full-force head butt.

Buth was taken into custody and charged with felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and second-degree reckless injury. He pleaded not guilty and has a jury trial set to begin Nov. 1.

“When I saw him running at me, I thought he was just going to run right by me and run home,” Tollackson recalled. “I thought he broke my jaw because my jaw was kind of tingly. They said my jaw was fine but told me I had a broken nose. They told me to take aspirin as needed and take the next day off.”

Tollackson wasn’t fine. He visited the chiropractor the next day but felt worse when he returned home. A short time later, he was on the floor and couldn’t move or talk. He was taken by medical helicopter to La Crosse, where he was treated for a stroke triggered by a blood clot in his brain.

“I was probably unconscious for five days,” he said.

Tollackson remained in the hospital for several weeks. After that, he endured months of physical and speech therapy.

His recovery brought good and bad news. The good news is the stroke did little cognitive damage. He said his memory can be “a little foggy,” but he’s able to conduct a normal conversation without unusual pauses or stutters.

The bad news is the stroke restricted his mobility. He tried to return to duty in April 2022 only to discover he lacked the physical capability.

“My leg isn’t so good,” said Tollackson, who walks with the aid of a cane. “I realized that if I had to run after somebody, there’s no way I could do it.”

Tollackson is considered 100 percent disabled, but he has yet to receive his first disability payment. Since the injury, he has lived on workman’s compensation, which has since expired; fundraisers held on his behalf; and his own savings. He said he’s eligible to receive on-duty retirement and on-duty disability, but neither has been approved.

Nottestad blames the county. He has contacted the sheriff, county administrators and all 19 county board members on Tollackson’s behalf.

“It’s on the county; they’re not doing their due diligence,” Nottestad said. “They need to stand up for their employees.”

Tricia Lepke, who was hired as Vernon County human resources director in February, said progress is being made toward a resolution in the matter. She met with Tollackson and sheriff Roy Torgerson on June 11 to review the case.

“My understanding is that we are currently waiting on processing at the state level,” Lepke said. “Currently all parties involved are working diligently to have this claim resolved for deputy Tollackson as quickly as possible.”

Lepke said she was “unable to speak to why this process has taken as long as it has and if this is a common occurrence.”

Nottestad said the process shouldn’t take two years. He said it’s already difficult to attract and retain law enforcement personnel, especially in Vernon County

“What are you going to do when you call and nobody comes to your house?” Nottestad said. “Call volumes are getting bigger, and response times are getting slower.”

Tollackson isn’t sure what his future holds.

“My physical therapist said, ‘I think we’ve gone as far as we can go,’” Tollackson said. “I can probably drive a truck… that’s all about I can think of to do.”