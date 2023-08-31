A La Crosse County Jail inmate faces felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a fellow prisoner Aug. 14.

Damon D. Taylor, 40, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with substantial battery/intent to cause bodily harm and battery by a prisoner.

According to the criminal complaint, both Taylor and the victim agree that the argument began after the victim placed a pair of underwear over Taylor's head. The victim described the act as horseplay and that he never had issues with Taylor before.

The victim said Taylor then came into his cell block and struck him four or five times. The injury reportedly required five stitches and two staples to close.

The complaint says Taylor acknowledged punching the victim and expressed remorse.

Taylor is being held on a $10,000 cash bond from a reckless endangerment case. He appeared for a Sept. 1 calendar call in the assault case.