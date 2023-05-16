A 43-year-old New Albin, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after he allegedly embezzled over $20,000 from an area business.

Chad M. Ravens was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single count of theft from a business setting.

According to the criminal complaint, Ravens was employed by Moka Coffee, which operates a kiosk inside Gundersen Clinic in Onalaska. An employee of Moka contacted police March 14 and reported that Ravens stole roughly $1,000 a month from the business over a period of several years.

The employee told police that Ravens took cash transactions from customers, set the money aside and then deleted the transactions on the point-of-sale system.

The complaint says Ravens worked for Moka for five years. He was employed at the business' drive-thru location in Onalaska before moving to the clinic kiosk.

Police contacted Ravens April 13. He reportedly told police he anticipated the call and expressed remorse for his actions. He told police he put a little money in his pocket "once in a great, great while and then it just kind of moved up from there."

Ravens reportedly told police he stole money at the drive-thru four or five times but escalated the thefts after he moved to the kiosk, where he normally worked alone. He told police he has no way to pay the money back and hasn't attempted to make restitution.

Ravens is free on a $1,000 signature bond. He waived his preliminary hearing and has a pre-trial conference set for June 2. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.