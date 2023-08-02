In court documents unsealed this week, prosecutors say Madeline Kingsbury told a friend weeks before her death that if something bad happened to her, it would be caused by her ex-boyfriend, Adam Fravel.

Fravel has been charged with murdering the Winona woman and leaving her body in a culvert.

According to court documents, Kingsbury’s family told investigators about a conversation between Kingsbury and a friend. While visiting her friend in the hospital a few weeks before her disappearance, Kingsbury told her friend that if something ever happened to her, “It was Adam.”

Kingsbury was reported missing March 31 and after over two months of searching for her, a Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputy located her body June 7 north of Mabel.

The information was part of a group of search warrant documents unsealed that show investigators searching for any and all information about Kingsbury's whereabouts, and show the investigation closing in on Fravel.

In their search, investigators collected information from electronics like cellphones, computers, and tablets, accounts for social media and bank records, and more.

Law enforcement collected digital breadcrumbs left by Fravel, who lived with and had two children with Kingsbury, and prosecutors took particular note of the breadcrumbs that weren't there.

When investigators obtained the geolocation of Fravel’s phone, they found its last recorded geolocation was March 30, the day before Kingsbury’s disappearance.

“Investigators also found that Fravel has four different Gmail accounts on his cell phone. A search of each of those account profiles, in the phone itself, shows that the location services for each account was turned off,” court documents say. “Your affiant believes that Fravel went to great lengths to conceal the locations that he visited or traveled after March 30, 2023.”

The documents reveal law enforcement’s initial conversations about the case. Investigators were suspicious about Fravel's discussions with Kingsbury’s children’s daycare provider the day she went missing.

“She told officers that Kingsbury is the one who typically picks up the children at the end of the day, but that Fravel will if Kingsbury can’t,” court documents say.

On March 31, when Fravel picked up his children, the kids asked him where their mother was.

“She said that he never answered their question, rather he just said, ‘We’re going to Grandma’s house,’” court documents say.

The released documents also show a text message between Fravel and a friend from the night of March 31 about Kingsbury’s disappearance.

Fravel texted, “I talked to the police. Who or what prompted you guys to go check at the house? I’m so confused, she hasn’t been gone for a day yet so I’m not freaking out but everyone else is.”

“So Katie called the police?” Fravel texted. “She was leaving for Farmington in the morning.”

The friend responded, “Yes she did. Weird that no one can get ahold of her.”

Fravel texted back, “Wow that’s a little out of bounds of Katie. It hasn’t even been 24 hrs and I saw her this morning.”

The friend texted, “Not really when no one has heard from her most of the day. Apparently no one was able to reach you either to at least know you’ve heard from her. You can’t blame people for being worried man.”

“Nobody tried to reach me at all until 7pm which was Megan so idk what you mean by that,” Fravel responded. “I get being worried. But nobody asked me anything so it’s like wtf lol.”