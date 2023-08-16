La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez will decide later this month whether a 16-year-old male accused of killing his 4-year-old niece will be tried in juvenile court.

Kamitri Riles faces a single felony charge in adult court of first-degree intentional homicide. His attorneys, Meredith Davis and Patricia O'Neil, requested that the case be transferred to juvenile court during a reverse waiver hearing Wednesday.

The court heard from three Department of Justice witnesses who testified about the juvenile justice process. Gonazlez ruled there is no more witness testimony relevant to the waiver issue and requested that prosecution and defense attorneys submit written arguments outlining their positions by Aug. 29.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said it's the first time a reverse waiver hearing has been conducted in the county.

Prosecutors allege that Riles inflicted multiple blunt force injuries to his niece June 14 while babysitting the girl at the 910 Winneshiek Drive address where they both resided. The court has not released the girl's name. She is identified in court proceedings by the initials "S.H."