A jury has yet to reach a verdict in the trial of a triple homicide defendant.

Tuesday morning, the jury informed La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine that it hadn't reached a unanimous decision in the case of 35-year-old Nya Thao on Onalaska, one of two people accused in the July 23, 2021, shooting deaths of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang, and Trevor Maloney.

Thao and 45-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack both face three felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors allege that Thao and Rattanasack conspired to transport the three victims to a quarry in rural La Crosse County and shoot them execution-style during the overnight hours. The prosecution says the men were killed because Thao and Rattanasack believe Yang stole $600.

The defense and prosecution delivered closing statements Monday. The defense contends that Thao was a bystander at the quarry and played no role in the homicides. Defense attorney Gus Mehlos attacked the credibility of the two witnesses — Rattanasack and a woman — who both implicated Thao as the shooter.

Mehlos said Rattanasack is the one who pulled the trigger and has a significant reason to lie.

"We know one witness is a liar, and the government thinks he's a liar," Mehlos said. "Why would they call a witness who has a reputation for dishonesty? There is no reason to call someone like that unless you are desperate."

He said the woman identified Thao as the trigger man because she was more afraid that Rattanasack would seek retribution.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke argued that the woman had seen a horrific incident and made a good-faith effort to tell the truth. He said the woman admitted to embarrassing and incriminating details about her life during her interview with police.

Gruenke refuted the idea the woman was too afraid of Rattansack to tell the truth. He said the woman's statement to police and courtroom testimony clearly implicated Rattanasack as a party to the murders.

Mehlos and Gruenke disagreed on whether Thao could be convicted if he wasn't the shooter. Mehlos said the identity of the shooter is central to the case.

Gruenke said it doesn't matter if Thao is the shooter. He said text messages show that Thao and Rattanasack conspired to murder the three.

"Nya Thao was part of the hunt for Nemo that took all day," Gruenke said.

Rattanasack and Thao are being held on $1 million cash bonds. Rattansack's next court appearance is a July 14 status hearing.