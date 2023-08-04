A 37-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after he was accused of burglarizing the same residence twice within 24 hours.

Chauncey Lee Winters was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of burglary to a dwelling and two felony counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called La Crosse police July 3 and July 4 to report that her brother's residence had been burglarized. The woman said she had been watching the place while her brother was serving time in the La Crosse County Jail.

The woman said multiple items were taken from the residence, including a camera system, clothing, food and her brother's wallet. She said the residence was ransacked and destroyed. The complaint says video surveillance identified Winters as the primary suspect.

Winters was taken into custody July 28. Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered Winters held on a $1,500 cash bail. His next court date is an Aug. 16 calendar call.