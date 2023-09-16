Bail hearings are less ambiguous than they were six months ago, but La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said the outcomes are mostly the same.

Voters in April approved two constitutional amendments that give judges more tools to hold criminal defendants in jail before trial. The amendments allow judges to consider public safety risks and a defendant’s past convictions for violent crimes when setting bail. Gruenke said the amendments haven’t significantly altered the judicial system’s approach to bail and pre-trial detention.

“Anecdotally, I don’t think much has changed,” Gruenke said.

Prior to the amendment, the Wisconsin Constitution appeared to restrict cash bail for any purpose other than assuring a defendant’s appearance in court. While it made reference to protecting the community and preventing intimidation of witnesses, it also stated “Monetary conditions of release may be imposed at or after the initial appearance only upon a finding that there is a reasonable basis to believe that the conditions are necessary to assure appearance in court.” Judges could also set conditions of release, such as GPS monitoring, no contact or no alcohol.

Republicans in the state Legislature pushed the amendments after Darrell Brooks killed six people and injured 60 in 2021, when he drove an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha. At the time, he was free on a $1,000 cash bond and facing charges of second-degree reckless endangerment stemming from a domestic violence case.

Voters, by 2-to-1 margins, approved separate amendments to:

Give judges more latitude to establish conditions to protect the public from serious harm when releasing defendants before trial.

Allow judges to consider past convictions for violent crimes when setting bail for a defendant accused of a violent crime.

Gruenke, who had expressed skepticism of the two amendments prior to their passage, said judges already had the tools to keep someone like Brooks incarcerated. The most common was to set a bail amount well beyond a defendant’s ability to post. Judges often ruled that the sheer gravity of the offense made a defendant a flight risk.

For example, bail was set at $1 million for Khamthaneth Rattanasack and Nya Thao, who were charged in a July 23, 2021, triple homicide in La Crosse County. While neither prosecution has reached a final resolution, both men remain behind bars. Rattanasack’s original $1 million is unchanged as he awaits an Oct. 30 plea hearing, while Thao had his bail reduced from $1 million to $500,000 after his trial ended in a hung jury.

Brooks himself is another example. He was ordered held on a $5 million bond, even though the amendments had yet to be ratified.

“I think judges set an amount that’s very high so that they can’t post,” Gruenke said. “It’s used as a way to keep dangerous people in custody.”

Clearer direction

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell supported the two amendments. While he couldn’t recall prosecuting a case in which he was unable to keep a dangerous defendant in jail until trial, he said the amendments make the grounds for pre-trial detention more clear.

“You can now argue that protection of the community requires a cash bond,” Newell said. “It’s more concrete.”

Newell isn’t sure whether the constitutional change has triggered an increase in the number of defendants held on bail.

“I don’t have the data, and I don’t know if there’s any way to track it because every case is different,” Newell said.

In conjunction with the amendment, lawmakers passed legislation to guide judges on how to weigh past offenses when setting bail. The bill lists over 100 offenses that qualify as “violent crimes” judges can consider.

Prosecutors can also pursue a pre-trial detention process in which a defendant can be held without bond for 60 days. The procedure requires a separate hearing in which prosecutors must present “clear and convincing evidence” as opposed to probable cause.

Neither Gruenke nor Newell has sought a pre-trial detention. Gruenke said the likely outcome after 60 days is reverting back to a high bail request.

“We don’t use the statute because there’s a lot of work to it,” he said. “It’s not practical to use.”

Newell agreed.

“It’s just not a well-written statute,” he said. “It’s very confusing on how it comes into play.”