A 31-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond for allegedly raping two young girls.

Chauncy M. Turner was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault and one felony count of using a surveillance device to illegally record someone under 18.

According to the criminal complaint, Turner had sexual contact with preschool girls in 2018 and 2023. The complaint also says a teenage girl told police that Turner attempted to record her in her bedroom and in the bathroom.

Police obtained a warrant to search Turner’s residence May 15. Police seized two laptops and a cell phone belonging to Turner. The complaint says Turner refused to give police the phone’s passcode. He reportedly expressed concern that police would plant something in the phone and said, “You guys are actively trying to figure out a way to lock me up.”

The complaint says police found two videos on Turner’s laptop from 2022 showing him setting up a camera inside a bathroom. An extraction of Turner’s cell phone found nothing of evidentiary value.

Turner had recently been active in La Crosse city politics. He ran unsuccessfully for city council in 2021 and was appointed to the city’s Human Rights Commission the same year. He is no longer on the commission, according to the city’s website.

Turner was arrested May 26. His next court appearance is a June 7 preliminary hearing.