A 29-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a La Crosse laundromat May 26 and destroyed a coin box.

Alexander Duresky was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of burglary, criminal damage to property and two counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of theft, attempted entry into locked coin box and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, Duresky entered the King Koin Laundromat on May 21, where he attempted to pick the locks of several coin boxes and stole two keys before setting off the alarm and leaving.

The complaint says Duresky returned to the same laundromat on a stolen bike May 26 with the keys he had taken. He reportedly made several unsuccessful attempts to open coin boxes with the keys.

The complaint says he then used a crowbar to break into a large coin machine in the middle of the business. He was unsuccessful in accessing any coins but reportedly caused $3,500 worth of damage to the machine.

Duresky was arrested June 4 and taken to the La Crosse County Jail, where he is being held on a $500 cash bond. His next court appearance is a June 13 preliminary hearing.

Police recovered the stolen bike and returned it to the owner.