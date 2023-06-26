A 36-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of battering a woman and leaving her with multiple injuries, including a fractured finger, during a June 5 domestic incident.

Kabian B. Coleman was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony charge of substantial battery/domestic abuse and misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police went to a La Crosse residence after a person called dispatch and reported that Coleman had severely beaten a woman.

Police interviewed the woman at the residence. She said Coleman, whom she described as bipolar with a history of mental issues, became agitated, grabbed a dull knife and appeared to be cutting himself. The woman said she tried to pry the knife from Coleman’s hand when he threw her across the room, causing her to crash into a countertop. She said Coleman then held the knife over her while pinning her down.

The woman was transported to Gundersen Health. She was X-rayed and diagnosed with a broken right index finger.

Coleman was at the residence when police arrived. The complaint said Coleman was non-compliant and combative and that he didn’t respond to police commands to get down on his knees and put his hands above his head.

Coleman is free on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court date is a June 30 calendar call.