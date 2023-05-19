A 64-year-old La Crosse man faces robbery and assault charges after a May 5 incident in La Crosse.

Kenny Wayne Chaney was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of robbery/use of force and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police interviewed a man and woman who said they met Chaney in a La Crosse tavern and accompanied him to his residence on Kane Street.

The woman told police that Chaney was friendly with the couple until Chaney wanted her to dance close with him. She said she refused and asked him to leave but that Chaney responded by grabbing a meat cleaver and punching her in the face multiple times. The woman said Chaney made reference to the woman "disrespecting his daughter" during the assault.

The complaint says one of the woman's eyes was swollen shut.

The man told police Chaney threatened his life if he didn't give Chaney all the money he had. The man told police he handed Chaney $300. The man said he feared for his life and was concerned Chaney would "cut us up into itty bitty pieces."

The woman said the two were able to leave when another man entered the residence and intervened.

Police interviewed Chaney on May 7. He denied assaulting or robbing anyone. He told police he asked the pair to leave his residence multiple times and that the woman had called him a racial slur. A search of Chaney recovered less than $20.

Chaney was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail. Judge Gloria Doyle imposed a $5,000 cash bond that was converted to $5,000 signature bond May 18 by Judge Ramona Gonzalez. The signature bond prohibits Chaney from possessing weapons and having contact with the alleged victims.

Chaney's next court appearance is a May 30 preliminary hearing.