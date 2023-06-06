A 37-year-old La Crosse man is free on a $5,000 signature bond after he was accused of breaking into a storage unit and taking a gun safe containing eight firearms.

Brandon D. Viller was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of burglary while armed and possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called May 19 to Northern Land Storage in the town of Onalaska, where the renter of a storage shed reported a different lock had been put on his unit. A grinder was used to remove the original lock, according to court documents.

Once inside, the renter noticed that a gun safe had been removed. The owner said the safe contained:

270 Winchester bolt-action rifle

20-gauge H&R single shot

20-gauge Mossberg pump action

12-gauge Mossberg pump action shot gun

410 shotgun

Ruger 22 bolt action rifle

Semi-automatic 22 with scope

30-30 lever action Winchester rifle

A "significant amount" of ammunition

The complaint says the owner of the storage site provided police with video of two men exiting a vehicle parked next to the unit. The two men reportedly entered the unit and walked directly to the gun safe as if they knew its location in advance. The two removed the safe from the unit and placed it in the back seat of the vehicle. One of the men placed a padlock on the unit before the two drove away.

No other items were reported missing.

Police were able to identify one of the suspects as 33-year-old Toubee Vang, no permanent address, and interviewed him May 23. He told police that he gave Viller a ride to the unit after Viller offered him "a couple of bucks" for a "quick score."

The complaint says seven of the eight missing guns were recovered at a 7th Street address in La Crosse. The eighth weapon was recovered from a storage unit in La Crosse.

Viller was arrested May 23 and has a preliminary hearing set for June 8.

Vang has yet to be charged but has two other pending burglary cases. He is free on a $2,500 signature bond.