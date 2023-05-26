Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 21-year-old La Crosse man faces criminal charges after he allegedly vandalized a vehicle during a May 21 incident.

Gerard D. Phillips Jr. was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony charge of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a Winneshiek Road residence in La Crosse shortly before 11 p.m., where a man, identified as Phillips, was seen breaking the windows of a parked Chevy SUV owned by a female acquaintance. The woman told police that Phillips has a history of violent behavior.

Police collected two videos from the incident. They reportedly show Phillips climbing on top of the vehicle’s hood and striking it with a razor scooter and lawn chair. He is reportedly heard on the footage saying, “I’m going to kill you.”

The complaint says Phillips also damaged a door and a window of the woman’s residence. Damage to the vehicle and residence was over $2,500.

Police took Phillips into custody a short time later. The complaint says he told police, “I went crazy for a little bit.” When asked what he was doing with the scooter, he reportedly said, “beating her car pretty much.”

The complaint says Phillips was intoxicated at the time of the incident, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .229.

Phillips was released from the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 signature bond with a no-contact provision with the woman. He has an adjourned initial appearance set for June 9.