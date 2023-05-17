A 31-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after he allegedly fled police during a May 3 foot chase in La Crosse.

Franklin Love Nolden was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police recognized Love Nolden, who had an outstanding warrant, at a Kwik Trip store on Lang Drive shortly before 8 p.m. An officer identified himself and asked to speak with Love Nolden, who responded by fleeing the store and running west on St. Andrew Street.

The complaint says Love Nolden continued to elude officers by jumping a residential fence. He ran down an alley a short distance before an officer caught up with him, took him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs. A search of Love Nolden reportedly found $1,365 in cash.

Police returned to Kwik Trip, where Love Nolden’s vehicle was still parked at a gas pump. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly recovered 7.3 grams of cocaine divided among 13 baggies, 10 acetaminophen oxycodone hydrochloride pills and 35 grams of marijuana. The complaint says Love Nolden’s Bluetooth device rang multiple times during the search.

Love Nolden is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for May 19.