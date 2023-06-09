A 65-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being accused of a sixth drunken driving offense.

Jerome T. Bakalars faces felony counts of sixth-offense drunken driving and sixth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched June 1 around 2:30 p.m. to a complaint of driver swerving and driving slowly on Losey Boulevard in La Crosse. Police approached the driver, identified as Bakalars, after he pulled into a parking lot.

The complaint says Bakalars displayed unsteady balance, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and that he was wearing a pair of wind pants inside out.

Bakalars reportedly told police he had recently taken prescription drug medications. He said his most recent alcohol consumption occurred the night before. The complaint says police detected the odor of alcohol on him.

The complaint says Bakalars failed a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol content of .306.

Bakalars' first two drunken driving offenses are from New York. The third is from Crawford County, and the last two are from La Crosse County. The most recent conviction is from 2014.

Bakalars was released June 2 on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court appearance is a July 14 calendar call.