A 32-year-old La Crosse man faces a felony charge after he was accused of a June 23 hit-and-run incident with a pedestrian in La Crosse.

Kody K. Knudtson was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single count of hit and run/great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to 1700 George St., where a male pedestrian had been struck by a car. The complaint says the victim was awake and talking but bleeding from multiple places. He was transported to a local hospital, where he told police he sustained broken ribs and road rash.

Police obtained a video from a nearby tavern. The video reportedly shows a silver Jeep traveling south on George Street at the time of the collision. Police weren't able to identify the driver, but a person told police she recognized the Jeep as belonging to Knudtson. Police also collected a mirror that was believed to have been separated from the vehicle during the collision. The complaint says a vehicle with a missing mirror matching the description of the Jeep was located a short time later nearby.

Knudtson agreed to speak with police June 26. The complaint says he "freaked out and left" after accidentally hitting a pedestrian who ran out in front of his car.

Dispatch advised police that Knudtson was driving with a suspended license for failure to pay fines.

Knudtson was bound over for trial after a July 18 preliminary hearing. His next court date is an Aug. 11 pre-trial conference. He is free on a $5,000 signature bond.