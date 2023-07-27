A 24-year-old La Crosse man faces a felony charge after police allegedly found child pornography in his possession.

Mitchell J. Lash was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, police initiated an investigation May 15 after a receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a dropbox user uploaded suspected child pornography. Police reportedly found videos of children ranging from toddlers to age 12 engaged in graphic sexual activity.

The complaint says police traced the activity to an email address maintained by Lash. Police obtained a warrant and searched his 23rd Street address in La Crosse on July 12. Police reportedly seized two cellphones and a laptop computer.

Lash was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The complaint says he declined to talk with police and requested a lawyer.

Lash is free on a signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 7.