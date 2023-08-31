Benjamin W. Thoreson, 42, La Crosse, has been charged in federal court with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

The indictment, handed down in a Madison courtroom, alleges Thoreson possessed methamphetamine for distribution and two loaded handguns when he was arrested Aug. 2.

If convicted, Thoreson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the methamphetamine charge and a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of life on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of that drug trafficking crime.

Federal law requires that any penalty imposed for the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed. The charge of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition has a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison.

The charges against Thoreson are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He also faces multiple drug charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is handling the federal prosecution.