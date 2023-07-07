A 26-year-old La Crosse man faces an eight-count indictment in federal court on drug and gun charges in La Crosse County.

Issac Santana faces up to 85 years in prison if convicted of every charge. The indictment alleges offenses pursuant to three separate incidents:

Nov. 19 - Possession 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and felon in possession of ammunition.

Feb. 9 - Distribution of methamphetamine.

April 6 - Possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a 9mm handgun and ammunition and possession of a loaded firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Santana also faces two separate sets of drug distribution charges in La Crosse. He has a calendar call in one case set for July 13 and a calendar call in the other set for July 17.