A 43-year-old La Crosse man faces felony charges after he allegedly strong-armed a victim and stole several hundred dollars in cash.

Jeffrey M. Sampson was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of robbery/use of force and misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told La Crosse police he was walking Aug. 27 on the 600 block of Jackson Street, where Sampson confronted him with a glass bottle. The man said Sampson struck him on the arm, ripped a chain that attached his wallet to a belt loop and ran off with the wallet. The man said Sampson took about $700 in cash and threw the wallet on the ground.

The man told police that earlier in the day, Sampson came to his residence and accused him of sexually assaulting a woman. The man said Sampson knocked over a motorcycle and damaged the gas tank.

Police contacted Sampson at his residence. The complaint says Sampson told police he acted in self-defense. He admitted pulling the wallet from the man's pocket but dropped it without taking any money. He also admitted confronting the man earlier in day with the sexual assault accusation.

The complaint says no money was found on Sampson's person after he was arrested.

Sampson was released Sept. 5 from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $500 cash bond. His next court date is an Oct. 5 calendar call.