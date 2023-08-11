A federal judge sentenced a La Crosse man to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for conspiring to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Raphiel Kuntu, 31, was arrested April 27, 2022, by the La Crosse Police Department with two other people as part of an ongoing drug investigation. During the arrest, search warrants were conducted and 22 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of fentanyl, 26 grams of cocaine and 12 pounds of THC were seized during the search warrants. According to a press release from the La Crosse Police Department, when combined the street value of the drugs is about $600,000. The investigation was aided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Kuntu pleaded guilty to possessing and intending to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson stated that a significant sentence was warranted due to the quantity of the drugs Kuntu possessed for distribution and noted that Kuntu’s drug distribution was degrading to the community at large.

“We have a strong partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin," said La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron. "We will continue to utilize all criminal justice resources to keep the La Crosse community safe."