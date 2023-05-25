Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old La Crosse man who reportedly fled a May 4 traffic stop and left behind drugs and weapons inside a vehicle.

Diaunte J. Shields faces a felony charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, five felony counts of felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez issued the arrest warrant May 15.

According to a criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, Shields was pulled over for speeding shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Farnam Avenue in La Crosse. The complaint says Shields immediately exited the vehicle and ran northbound into an alley. Police then lost sight of him.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found 2.2 pounds of cocaine/fentanyl, five firearms and $15,000 in cash. One of the firearms was reported stolen from Eau Claire.

Shields has felony drug convictions in Wisconsin and Kentucky is under state Department of Corrections supervision for his latest drug offense.