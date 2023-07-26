A 27-year-old woman with no permanent address faces a felony charge after she allegedly slashed a person with jagged glass inside a La Crosse parking garage July 20.

Stephanie J. Kass was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called around 10 a.m. to the Market Square Parking ramp, where a man told police he was watching property for a woman who stays on the fourth floor. The man said he then observed Kass going through the woman's belongings. The man said Kass was acting weird and wasn't wearing pants. He said Kass told him that she owns the ramp and claimed that the property was hers.

The man said he tried to intervene and slapped a mirror from Kass' hands. He said Kass responded by taking a piece of jagged glass and slicing his hand. The man received treatment at Mayo Clinic. The complaint says the wound was nearly to the bone and would require stitches.

Police made contact with Kass a short time later. She was taken into custody and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Kass is free on a $1,000 signature bond. Her next court appearance is an Aug. 3 preliminary hearing.