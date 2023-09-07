A 59-year-old La Crosse man has been accused in an Aug. 16 reckless driving incident that left a motorcyclist injured.

Gregory D. Luce was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury.

According to the criminal complaint, Luce was driving a Ford F150 truck on Losey Boulevard near Jackson Street when he slammed his brakes, causing a trailing motorcyclist to slide out. The motorcyclist sustained road rash to his right arm and left kneecap.

The motorcyclist told police he was in pain and had difficulty walking. The motorcycle’s exterior was scraped, but no other damage was reported.

The motorcyclist was driving with his cousin, who was also riding a motorcycle. He told police Luce was weaving in and out of traffic and the victim had pulled to the side of Luce’s truck and told him to stop. The cousin said he didn’t see the victim slide out.

The complaint says two witnesses told police that Luce’s sudden braking triggered the accident. One of the witnesses said Luce took off from the crash in excess of the speed limit. The witness was able to read Luce’s license plate number and report it to police.

The other witness told police that Luce had cut him off by changing lanes abruptly before suddenly slowing in front of the motorcycle. The witness stopped to aid the victim, who reportedly said, “Go find the black truck.”

Police arrested Luce at his residence Aug. 24. He told police that the motorcyclist had pulled beside him and threatened him. He said he slowed his truck down because he was approaching a traffic island. Police found no damage to Luce’s truck.

Luce is free on a $500 signature bond. His next court date is a Sept. 25 calendar call.