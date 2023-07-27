A convicted sex offender in La Crosse has failed to maintain his registration and his whereabouts are unknown, according to a criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Roger J. Loing, 49, was charged with a single felony count of violating the state's Sex Offender Registry Program rules.

According to the complaint, a update letter was sent April 14 to Loing's 1906 Rose St. address. He allegedly failed to respond, and was deemed non-compliant May 3.

A state Department of Corrections official attempted to reach Loing by phone May 9 but was informed that he had moved out. Attempts to reach Loing through his personal contacts were unsuccessful.

Loing was convicted in La Crosse County of two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 1995.

If convicted of the non-registration offense, Loing faces a maximum of six years in prison.