A 69-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for failing to maintain his registration as a convicted sex offender.

Richard E. Thompson faces a single felony count of sex offender registry violation.

According to the criminal complaint, Thompson was convicted in 2003 of attempted third-degree sexual assault. Authorities sent a verification letter Nov. 22, 2022, to Thompson's last reported address at 5212 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse, but the complaint says he failed to respond. Authorities later went to the residence, which appeared to be vacant.

Thompson also allegedly failed to report for his sex offender registry photo update Jan. 31. The complaint makes no reference to him being located as of June 28. He is not listed as an inmate in the La Crosse County Jail.

Judge Gloria Doyle issued a summons scheduled an initial court appearance for July 19.