Police say they have a suspect in custody Saturday morning after a late-night drive-by shooting in downtown La Crosse.
Several people were injured and taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said a report of shots fired in the 100 block of South Third Street came in about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Police located a suspect vehicle early Saturday morning and made an arrest in the case. Police said they think the suspect involved acted alone.
Law enforcement said additional information would be released as it becomes available and encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575 or provide an anonymous tip to La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com.
Police said first responders from the La Crosse Sheriff’s Department, Onalaska Police Department, Campbell Police Department, UW-La Crosse Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene and in the investigation.
“Officers and investigators are diligently working to investigate this incident. The city of La Crosse has a vibrant (nightlife) for community members and visitors to enjoy and socialize," said La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron. "The actions of individuals, such as this, impact an entire community. These types of incidents will not be tolerated and those involved must be held accountable."
