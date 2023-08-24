A 22-year-old La Crosse woman with no permanent address faces a felony charge after she allegedly drew a knife during an Aug. 21 altercation in La Crosse.

Evelyn I. Clark was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of robbery with use of force and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct/use of a dangerous weapon and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of 4th Street South, where a woman reported that Clark was throwing dirt on her car. The woman said she had never met Clark before.

The woman told police she moved the vehicle to the other side of the parking lot and had begun cleaning it when Clark attacked her. She said Clark punched her in the head and demanded that she relinquish her keys, which were attached to a lanyard around the woman's neck. The woman said Clark then tried to rip away the lanyard.

The complaint says Clark pulled a pocket knife after two neighbors intervened to protect the woman. The neighbors were able to take the knife from Clark and restrained her until police arrived. She was handcuffed and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

The woman initially declined medical attention but later reported dizziness and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Clark is being held in the jail on a $500 cash bond. He next court appearance is an Aug. 29 calendar call.