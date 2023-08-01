A man was arrested in Buffalo County after authorities say he burglarized and then started a fire inside a Trempealeau County home.

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Brandon Bautista Cruz on charges of burglary, arson and damage to property Monday.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department responded to the private residence on Fox Street in the town of Arcadia a little after 3:30 p.m. for a reported burglary.

Police said Cruz broke into the home, causedextensive damage to vehicles, then placed combustible material on a stovetop before turning it on and starting a fire.

After that, Cruz allegedly entered a detached outbuilding and stole an all-terrain vehicle before fleeing the scene on it.

Law enforcement said it is not believed the victims knew Cruz and information of the incident was relayed to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted in locating Cruz and the all-terrain vehicle in Buffalo County.

Trempealeau County arrested Cruz with the Arcadia Police Department and the Arcadia Fire Department assisting the case.

Additionally, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office asked if anyone missing a bicycle in the city or town of Arcadia within the past several days to contact the sheriff’s office. The missing bicycle may be connected to the case.