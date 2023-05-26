Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 51-year-old La Crosse man with no permanent address was arrested May 23 after he allegedly packaged methamphetamine at a La Crosse parking garage.

William Earl McCoy was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of a narcotic drug.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a call that someone was using illicit substances on the south stairs of the Market Square parking ramp. The complaint says police were then provided with video footage showing McCoy dividing a substance among small plastic bags and heat-sealing them.

Police were able to catch up with McCoy before he could exit the ramp. He was allegedly found with 15 baggies containing a total of 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and an ecstasy pill. McCoy reportedly told police the drugs were meant for personal use and that he had no intention of selling them.

McCoy is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is a bond hearing set for May 30.