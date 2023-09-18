Jackson County sheriff's deputies say they subdued a man armed with a knife who was fighting people in a shopping area outside Black River Falls.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 1:45 p.m. Friday regarding the incident near 400 Oasis Road in the town of Brockway, according to a Jackson County Sheriff's Department press release.

When deputies arrived on scene, they saw a person whom they recognized from numerous past professional contacts as having a lengthy criminal record, according to the release. The man was holding a knife and attempting to shield himself near a large statue.

The area is directly off of an interstate exit, near several businesses, and is heavily populated with travelers during business hours and on weekends, according to the release.

The department said it would not release the name of the individual arrested or any additional information about the incident. It was not clear whether the individual was arrested or charged with any crime related to the incident.

Multiple law enforcement officers, including members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, attempted to negotiate with the man to drop his weapon; however the man remained armed, according to the release.

After lengthy negotiation attempts were exhausted, Jackson County Deputies fired bean bags to bring the standoff to an end and take the man into custody. Nobody was critically injured during this incident and the man was taken to a local hospital.

During the subsequent investigation, deputies learned the man had placed items under his clothing to "attempt to defeat certain law enforcement tactics." The man apparently called 911 himself, in order to bring law enforcement to the area.

In its release, the sheriff’s office said it is aware video of the incident was taken by citizens in the area and has been circulating on the internet since almost immediately after the incident.