A 30-year-old man with no permanent address faces multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle and drove it into the Market Square parking ramp in La Crosse.

Ryan D. Utt was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of movable property theft, retail theft, obstructing an officer, operating while revoked and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called July 29 to an 8th Street South address, where a woman told police she noticed her Hyundai Kona missing. She told police that it had been parked at her residence and no one else had been given permission to drive it.

The complaint says police were conducting an "extra attention" patrol at the Market Square ramp when an officer located the Hyundai shortly before 5 p.m. Police reportedly located Utt a short time later running to the elevator nearest to where the Hyundai was parked. He was observed with a pair of the vehicle's license plates.

Police pursued Utt, who allegedly ignored police orders to stop. The pursuit continued through Cameron Park and into an alley on Division Street, where he stopped running and followed police commands to lie on his stomach and put his hands behind his back. Dispatch confirmed that Utt's driving status was revoked.

The complaint says Utt didn't have the license plates with him when he was apprehended. He said he gave them to an unknown person riding a bicycle at Cameron Park and told the cyclist to get rid of the plates.

The owner of the vehicle later told police a blanket and a pair of roller blades were missing from the vehicle. She estimated the value of the vehicle at $25,000.

The complaint also lists a separate July 25 incident in which Utt allegedly stole a basket of food, including ice cream and mixed berries, from The People's Co-op on 5th Avenue. He then distributed the food to unsheltered people in Cameron Park.

Utt's next court appearance is an Aug. 9 bond hearing. He is not listed as an inmate in the La Crosse County Jail.