A 22-year-old La Crosse man accused in a near-fatal drive-by shooting in La Crosse will spend the next four years in state prison.

Julius Lloyd pleaded no contest to felony counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

The sentence was handed down by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke. The sentence includes 10 years of extended supervision upon release.

The plea deal dismisses charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and resisting an officer/causing bodily injury. He faced up to 60 years in prison on the attempted homicide charge.

The deal also includes dismissal of a 2022 case in which he faced felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and receiving a stolen firearm.

Lloyd faced charges stemming from a shooting that occurred April 4, 2021. He is accused of firing a bullet that struck a man in the hip and other rounds that struck three houses on the 1700 block of Prospect Street.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Danielle Kranz said the shooting victim came close to being killed.

"Had Mr. Lloyd been a better shot, we'd be looking at a much different case," Kranz said. She said some of the bullet holes in the residence still haven't been repaired.

Kranz asked for a 5-year sentence.

"He shot (the victim), and I don't think that can be overstated" she said.

Lloyd's defense attorney, Patricia O'Neil, asked for probation. She said Lloyd has spent nearly a year free on bail without committing a criminal offense. She said Lloyd has made "good use of that time" by going to school and attending a support group to address his substance abuse issues.

O'Neil said Lloyd is the father of one child and is the expectant father of another. She said the mother is a stable influence on his life and that he's "taking an active and loving role with his daughter."

Bjerke lauded Lloyd for his actions during the past year and maintaining a respectful presence in court. However, Bjerke said Lloyd continued to "deflect and minimize" his involvement in the shooting even after the plea deal was reached. Bjerke said he was compelled to take into account Lloyd's violent past.

"You've been able to keep this at bay for a while, but how can we predict the future?" Bjerke said.

The sentence includes $2,300 in restitution for the shooting victim and a no-contact order with the shooting victim and residents of the 1700 block of Prospect Street.