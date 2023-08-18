A 53-year-old Merrillan man with seven previous drunk driving convictions faces a felony charge for having alcohol in his system while driving.

Dario Miguel Aleman was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. He also faces misdemeanor charges of failing to stop, operating after revocation/alcohol-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer was observing westbound traffic on Interstate 90 around 4 p.m. Aug. 11 when he heard a vehicle with a loud exhaust pass by. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Aleman, appeared to pull over twice but continued driving.

Aleman exited onto Highway 35 and reportedly made hand gestures acknowledging the squad car's presence. He continued onto George Street before coming to a stop on Moorings Drive.

The officer ordered Aleman to exit the vehicle and asked him what he was doing. Aleman reportedly said his foot got stuck in the vehicle's clutch and that he was attempting to pull over the best he could. The complaint says Aleman acknowledged he was on parole and operating without a valid driver's license.

The complaint says Aleman smelled of intoxicants and that he admitted to consuming four or five beers earlier in the afternoon. He submitted to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol content of .074. That was slightly below the legal limit of .08 but substantially higher than the .02 that a convicted drunk driver is allowed.

A search of Aleman's vehicle reportedly recovered a glass marijuana pipe with residue, hypodermic needles and roach clips.

The complaint says Aleman's previous drunk driving convictions are from Winnebago, Waushara and Jackson counties and were between 2000-18.

Aleman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is an Aug. 21 preliminary hearing.