Police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning that left at least six people injured in downtown La Crosse.

Deandrew Grant of Rochester, Minnesota, is being held in the La Crosse County Jail without bail for six felony counts of attempted first-degree reckless homicide and bail jumping.

Police received a report of shots fired in the 100 block of South Third Street around 2 a.m. The injured were transported to local hospitals. None of the injuries are reported as life-threatening.

Police located Grant's vehicle a short time later and placed the 31-year-old under arrest. Police say a handgun was recovered during the arrest.

Investigators believe Grant acted alone.

“Our department has responded to several challenging incidents this past week," said La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron. "I appreciate the dedication, compassion and professionalism all staff have shown through these difficult incidents. Incidents such as the early morning shooting will have lasting impacts on an entire community. Together we will work for the safety of the entire community."

Grant made an initial court appearance Friday for a separate case for two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property. It was his first criminal case in Wisconsin, according to court records.