A 45-year-ol Austin, Minnesota, man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony fourth-offense drunk driving.

Adam J. Steinbrink also faces a felony fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content charge.

According to a criminal complaint filed May 9, Steinbrink was pulled over by police Feb. 19 shortly after 1:30 a.m. when police observed him driving the wrong way on one-way Fourth Street in La Crosse. Police conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Fourth and Pearl streets.

The driver was identified as Steinbrink. The complaint says Steinbrink had slurred speech and glassy eyes and that his vehicle smelled of intoxicants. He reportedly was unable to answer questions about where he was going or how much alcohol he consumed.

The complaint says Steinbrink failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.232 percent. He taken to a local hospital for a blood draw before being booked in the La Crosse County Jail.

Steinbrink’s had two previous drunk driving convictions from Minnesota and one from Iowa.

Steinbrink was released Feb. 20 after posting a $5,000 cash bail. He has an initial appearance set for June 8.