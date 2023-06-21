Prosecutors will have to try again in the triple homicide case of 35-year-old Nya Thao.

A jury Tuesday failed to reach a verdict in the case in which Thao is one of two people charged in the shooting deaths of Nemo Yang and Peng Lor, both 24 with ties to the La Crosse area, and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney with recent addresses in Cashton and Sparta.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke told the media Tuesday he intends to pursue a new trial.

Prosecutors allege that Thao and 45-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack conspired to transport the three victims to a quarry in rural La Crosse County and shoot them execution-style during the overnight hours of July 23, 2021. The prosecution says the men were killed because Thao and Rattanasack believe Yang stole $600.

The defense and prosecution delivered closing statements Monday. Both sides agree that Thao and Rattanasack, the three victims and a woman left the Holiday Inn at Onalaska around 2 a.m. and rode in two separate vehicles to a quarry north of West Salem. The woman drove back to the Holiday Inn, where she remained inside a parked vehicle for five hours. Another four hours passed before she went to police.

Thao and Rattanasack drove to Algoma before driving to Wausau, where they split up.

The defense contends that Thao was a bystander at the quarry and played no role in the homicides. Defense attorney Gus Mehlos attacked the credibility of the prosecution’s two witnesses — Rattanasack and the woman — who both implicated Thao as the shooter.

Mehlos said Rattanasack is the one who pulled the trigger and has a significant reason to lie.

“We know one witness is a liar, and the government thinks he’s a liar,” Mehlos said. “Why would they call a witness who has a reputation for dishonesty? There is no reason to call someone like that unless you are desperate.”

Mehlos said the woman identified Thao as the trigger man because she believed Rattanasack would be more likely to seek retribution.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke argued that the woman had seen a horrific incident and made a good-faith effort to tell the truth. He said the woman admitted to embarrassing and incriminating details about her life during her interview with police.

Gruenke refuted the idea the woman was too afraid of Rattansack to tell the truth. He said the woman’s statement to police and her courtroom testimony clearly implicated Rattanasack as a party to the murders.

Mehlos and Gruenke disagreed on whether Thao could be convicted if he wasn’t the shooter. Mehlos said the identity of the shooter is central to the case.

Gruenke said it doesn’t matter if Thao is the shooter. He said text messages show that Thao and Rattanasack conspired to locate and murder the three victims.

“Nya Thao was part of the hunt for Nemo that took all day,” Gruenke said.

Mehlos argued that neither Thao nor Rattanasack drove the victims to the quarry with the intent to kill them. He said the murders were triggered by Rattanasack’s methamphetamine-induced rage. He described the killings as “one of the most reckless and impulsive homicide cases you’ll ever see.”

Thao remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Rattanasack, who testified during Thao’s trial, has a status hearing set for July 14. He is being held on a $1 million cash bond.