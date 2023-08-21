Two motorcyclists taking part in the Wounded Veterans Ride out of Arcadia, Wisconsin were injured and another killed Saturday when police say a vehicle failed to stop at an intersection and struck them.

The fatal accident occurred just before 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at the intersection of State Road 93 and County Road E in the town of Hale.

Police said a group of motorcycles were traveling north on State Road 93 and approaching the County E intersection when a westbound vehicle on County Road E failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Nadia Nguyen of Holmen, entered the intersection where it crashed into the two motorcycles and ejected the riders.

Daniel Sonsalla, 55 of Arcadia, was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sonsalla and the other riders were a part of the Wounded Veterans Ride that started at Uncle Sam’s Two Bar and Grill in Arcadia and raised money for veterans suffering from PTSD.

The other motorcycle driver and a passenger received non-life threatening injuries and were treated at the scene before being released.

Nguyen was not injured and released from the scene, police said. Nguyen told investigators her brakes failed as she approached the intersection.

Law enforcement are still investigating the accident and looking at evidence including cell phone data, vehicle data and inspections and roadway evidence.

Many agencies assisted at the crash scene Saturday, including the Independence, Hall and Eleva fire and first responders; Tri-County Ambulance; Mayo Air Ambulance; Whitehall Police Department; and Wisconsin State Patrol.