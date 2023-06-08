A 78-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges for alleged sex offenses against a teenage boy.

Richard R. Harnish was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony charges of soliciting a child for prostitution, exposing himself to a child, stalking and two counts of causing a child to view sexual activity and a misdemeanor account of fourth-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a relative of a teenage boy called police and indicated concern for the child's welfare. The relative told police she had received a text message from the child saying that he wanted to kill himself.

Police interviewed the boy and said he was being harassed by Harnish. He told police he had spent time at Harnish's residence last year because of a shared business. The child said within a few days, he became uncomfortable at the residence. He said Harnish viewed pornography and acted inappropriately in his presence.

The child said Harnish offered him $45 to have sex in November. During a Dec. 5 trip to Appleton, the child said Harnish grabbed him between the legs.

The child told police that Harnish has been stalking him recently by staking out his school and entering his place of employment three to four times per week.

Police interviewed Harnish on June 1 and placed him under arrest. He was released June 7 after posting a $1,000 cash bail. His next court appearance is a June 23 calendar call.