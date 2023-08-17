Child Protective Services in La Crosse County received a specific warning in late 2022 that 6-year-old Alexavier J. Pedrin was a victim of child abuse while living with Josie Dikeman.

Pedrin was found dead Feb. 11 at the town of Medary address where Dikeman resided. Alexavier’s biological mother, Jenah Love, wrote a letter to Child Protective Services dated Nov. 18, 2022, to express concern about Pedrin’s safety and well-being.

“In Josie’s residence, there is alcohol and drug abuse, domestic violence, and emotional and mental abuse,” Love wrote. “I am concerned there is physical abuse as well to Alexavier and maybe her other children.”

Dikeman was arrested May 19 and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Alexavier’s death. A pathologist testified during Dikeman’s preliminary hearing that the cause of death was “blunt force trauma.” He had suffered a broken femur three weeks prior to his death.

Safety concerns

Family members say they feared for Alexavier’s safety since his full-time living arrangement with Dikeman began in August 2021. The arrangement included Alexavier’s father, Derek Pedrin, and four other children that formed a blended family.

“I told Jenah I have a bad feeling and I’ve had it for a year-and-a-half,” said Raven Holzer, Alexavier’s cousin.

The letter says Dikeman abused Alexavier by striking him in the face and making him drink his own spit when he was thirsty. She also said Derek Pedrin canceled multiple medical appointments that were scheduled for Alexavier.

“This is a very serious matter,” Love wrote. “There is excessive alcohol and substance abuse. Not forgetting physical, mental and emotional abuse as well. This no environment for a helpless young child.”

Previous accusations

Court records show that Alexavier’s death wasn’t the first time Dikeman had been implicated in child abuse. Dikeman and a boyfriend were convicted of felony child neglect in 2013, and Dikeman was sentenced to three years of probation. The case involved a 3-year-old girl who reportedly sustained fractures to her hands and feet that were consistent with being struck with a blunt object.

Love wrote her letter to La Crosse authorities while incarcerated at Chillocothe Correctional Center in Missouri. She was serving a five-year sentence for assaulting Dikeman with a baseball bat while she, Dikeman, Alexavier’s father and several other children were living together in Jasper County, Missouri, in 2019.

The family returned to Wisconsin shortly after the assault, and Alexavier moved in with his grandmother Cheryl Anderson with frequent visits to Dikeman and Derek Pedrin.

Anderson and Holzer described Alexavier as a normal, energetic young boy who enjoyed being outside and seeing his relatives.

“He liked his cuddles,” Anderson said. “He liked to be held and rocked. He loved to be with us.”

Visits restricted

Anderson never gained legal custody of Alexavier. In August 2021, Anderson said Alexavier told her about abuse he suffered while staying with Dikeman and that she relayed that information to Derek Pedrin. She said that’s when Dikeman took sole control of Alexavier and blocked communication between Alexavier and his maternal relatives.

“When I told that to Derek, we weren’t allowed to see (Alexavier) until a couple of hours for my son’s wedding that same year,” Anderson said.

The family says Dikeman made it nearly impossible for Alexavier’s maternal relatives to have any contact with him. Love wrote that her family arranged for Alexavier and his older sister to make in-person visits to the prison every six to eight weeks until they were cut off in August 2021.

“I don’t think Josie knew how loved Alex was and how many people cared for him,” Holzer said.

Alexavier’s living arrangement was further complicated in November 2022, when Derek Pedrin was arrested on domestic abuse charges. He was the subject of a no-contact order with Dikeman, which left her as the primary caregiver for Alexavier and the other children living in the home.

‘More to the story’

Family members say Alexavier’s behavior and physical appearance changed after he went to live with Dikeman. They say he became more physically aggressive and that he started missing a significant amount of school.

Holzer said the family attempted to intervene in Alexavier’s situation but to no avail.

“We were hoping that given (Dikeman’s) history, Derek would let us have him and negotiate a placement issue because we were worried there was more going on and more to the story,” Holzer said.

Holzer said the family also pursued legal avenues.

“We were working on going to family court for Alex, but we were trying to figure out an attorney to do that,” she said. “We were trying to build a case for bringing it to an attorney.”

Guardianship sought

Love, who was released from prison March 29 and has returned to Wisconsin, informed Child Protective Services that she was working to give Holzer power of attorney and temporary guardianship over her two children.

Holzer and Anderson said the family contacted La Crosse County Child Protective Services and the Holmen School District multiple times regarding Alexavier but got no results. Love requested that Child Protective Services “please check up on Alexavier at school and home without making it announced that the check-ins will be occurring, as I do not want Josie to be able to prepare and manipulate the situation.”

The night before Alexavier was found dead, Holzer called emergency dispatch for a welfare check regarding Alexavier. The criminal complaint against Dikeman says Holzer shared concerns with police about Dikeman’s history of alleged child abuse. The complaint also says Derek Pedrin, who was arrested three days earlier for violating the no-contact with Dikeman, was at the residence that night.

The complaint says police looked in on Alexavier, who was covered by a blanket and sleeping, but took no action to remove anyone from the home.

Family members have printed “Justice for Alexavier” T-shirts and regularly attended Dikeman’s court hearings. Holzer said Alexavier’s death exposed flaws in the system.

“It needs to be reformed,” Holzer said. “Every single department needs to be reviewed.”

Agency responds

The Tribune reached out to Child Protective Services, which issued the following statement:

“The loss of any child is a devastating tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family as they navigate through this extremely difficult time. Our child welfare professionals work to protect children, day-in. day-out, often in incredibly hard and complicated circumstances.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Alexavier. State law requires us to protect the confidentiality of anyone served by or engaged with Child Protective Services, which means we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case. CPS work is governed by the Wisconsin Children’s Code, which dictates the actions we can take in a particular case. We can say that the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families reviews certain critical incidents with prior CPS history. We can also say that we are working with state and local authorities to fully understand the circumstances behind this tragic loss.”

Dikeman, who also faces felony charges of chronic abuse of a child causing a child’s death and physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm, has pleaded not guilty. Her attorney, Chris Zachar, argued at her preliminary hearing that there is no physical evidence linking Dikeman to Alexavier’s death. He called the prosecution’s case “as circumstantial as it gets.”

During an Aug. 14 bail hearing, Zachar suggested that someone else may have been responsible for Alexavier’s death.

Dikeman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond, which was reduced from $1 million during the bail hearing. Her next court appearance is an Oct. 5 pre-trial conference.