A 52-year-old Onalaska man faces multiple drug charges after he was arrested June 24 in La Crosse.

Pedro McKee was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of illegal possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police obtained a warrant to search McKee's residence at 501 Sand Lake Road, which the complaint describes as a "known drug location." McKee was observed outside the residence and was detained without incident.

A search of the residence allegedly found .7 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of fentanyl, eight prescription pills, multiple gem baggies, two scales, three smoking pipes, two bongs and two phones.

McKee was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $1,500 cash bond. His next court appearance is an Aug. 8 calendar call.