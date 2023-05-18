A 17-year-old Onalaska male is being held in the La Crosse County Jail without bail after he was arrested for firing a shot during a May 12 armed robbery in La Crosse.

Efraim Ko was referred to the county district attorney for charges of attempted homicide, strangulation, armed robbery, substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers were dispatched to an Avon Street residence, where a resident said Ko approached to the house, displayed a firearm and demanded to be given anything of value.

Ko reportedly ordered one of the two victims to the ground at gunpoint and kicked and strangled the victim. The two victims attempted to stop Ko, and a physical struggle ensued, according to police.

During the struggle, Ko reportedly told the victim he was going to shoot. He then allegedly fired a round toward the victim that missed. Police say Ko stole several items and then left the residence.

Police contacted Ko by phone, and he agreed to meet with investigators May 17 at the police department. He was arrested without incident and transported to La Crosse County Jail.

The police department described the robbery/shooting as an "isolated incident."

Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez continued Ko's initial appearance to May 19.