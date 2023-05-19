An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a child in February.

Josie Dikeman, 31, of Onalaska was arrested Friday, May 19, for first-degree intentional homicide after an investigation into the death of Alexavier J. Pedrin, who was reported deceased Feb. 11 in town of Medary. He was 6 years old.

According to court records, Dikeman has a previous charge of child neglect from 2013. She has also faced charges for fraud and bail jumping over the past decade.

The investigation into the death was conducted by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office in coordination with the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Dikeman will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, for an initial appearance. As of Friday she was being held in La Crosse County Jail with no bond.