One person was killed Saturday when a vehicle crashed into two motorcycles at an intersection in Trempealeau County.

Just before 11 a.m., the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a crash between a motorcycle and car at the intersection of State Road 93 and County Road E in the town of Hale.

Police said a group of motorcycles were traveling north on State Road 93 and approaching the County Road E intersection when a westbound vehicle on County Road E failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle entered the intersection, colliding with two motorcycles and ejecting the riders.

One motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other motorcycle driver and passenger received non-life threatening injuries, were treated and released from the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and released from the scene, police said.

Many agencies assisted the crash, including the Independence, Hale, and Eleva Fire and First Responders; Tri-County Ambulance; Mayo Air Ambulance; Whitehall Police Department; and the Wisconsin State Patrol.