A 17-year-old La Crosse male faces felony charges after he and a 16-year-old male allegedly severely beat a bicyclist.

Javion M. Long was charged as an adult in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and aggravated battery.

According to the criminal complaint, emergency personnel were dispatched June 17 to the 600 block of Gould Street in La Crosse, where a man was lying unconscious next to a bicycle. Police initially believed the victim had crashed the bicycle on his own. He was transported to a local hospital.

Four days later, police were provided a video from June 17 that shows Long and the 16-year-old standing over the unconscious victim, who was lying in the middle of the street next to his bicycle. The video reportedly shows the two punching the defenseless victim.

Later in the video, one of the assailants raised the bike over his head and slammed it against the victim's head as he appeared to be regaining consciousness. The blow knocked the victim unconscious again.

The complaint says the victim suffered multiple bruises on his face and a laceration on the top of his head that required seven staples to close. The victim reportedly told police he has little memory of the incident and couldn't identify the assailants without the video.

Long, who lives on Gould Street next door to the 16-year-old, was arrested June 26. He denied taking part in the assault.

Long was released on a $5,000 signature bond. Judge Scott Horne scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 7.