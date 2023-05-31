Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Blunt force trauma, possibly compounded by the presence of alprazolam, caused the death of 6-year-old Alexavier J. Pedrin, according to a Minnesota pathologist who performed the autopsy.

Josie M. Dikeman, 31, of Onalaska, has been charged in Alexavier's death. She faces felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide, chronic child neglect and physical abuse of a child. The first part of her preliminary hearing was held Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court in a packed courtroom before Judge Elliott Levine.

Only one of the prosecution's witnesses was available to testify, and the rest of the hearing was continued to June 9. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said he expects "four or five" witnesses to testify when the hearing resumes.

The courtroom contained about a dozen observers wearing "Justice for Alexavier" T-shirts. In an interview after the hearing, Alexavier's aunt Annie Wolfe-Anderson said Alexavier should have been removed from the home where Dikeman lived.

"The system so far has failed us," Wolfe-Anderson said. "I put more faith in Jesus and his ability to sway this than I do in the judicial system."

Wednesday's lone witness, Dr. Reade Quinton, performed the autopsy after Alexavier was found dead Feb. 11 inside the town of Medary home where Dikeman and Alexavier resided. Quinton, who appeared by video, told the court that Alexavier sustained "a constellation of injuries to the head, trunk and extremities."

Quinton said Alexavier was found with an amount of alprazolam in his system that would be considered elevated for an adult. The prescription drug, which goes by the commercial name Xanax, is an antidepressant. Quinton said the drug reduced Alexavier's respiratory drive when he was already suffering from injuries to his brain, liver and pancreas.

Defense attorney Chris Zachar pressed Quinton on how precisely he could determine the time that Alexavier's injuries occurred. Quinton said he couldn't pin down the exact hour the injuries occurred and offered no opinion on how the injuries were inflicted.

According to the criminal complaint, Dikeman called 911 around 9:30 a.m. the day Alexavier died and reported he was on the ground and unresponsive next to an empty Prednisone pill bottle. He was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m. Quinton said the autopsy found no Prednisone in Alexavier's system.

After the hearing, Levine denied a motion to reduce Dikeman's $1 million cash bail to $10,000. Zachar argued that Dikeman has no other open cases and that she's entitled to a presumption of innocence. He said Dikeman poses no threat to the community since the children with whom she shared a residence have been placed elsewhere.

Gruenke argued against bail reduction. He said Dikeman still poses a threat to the community and that "multiple children under her care have ended up with fractures."

Levine said nothing has changed since Judge Ramona Gonzalez imposed the $1 million bond May 22. Zachar said he intends to raise the issue again June 9.